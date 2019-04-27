Kingston's New Truck Set To Pave And Fill Potholes

By Allison Dunne 7 minutes ago

City workers are set to begin patching and paving streets in Kingston, New York.

Kingston Mayor Steve Noble and Department of Public Works Superintendent Edward Norman say the DPW has acquired a patching truck, and will begin filling potholes and paving city streets by next week. The new truck, called “Patchzilla,” keeps up to eight tons of asphalt hot, allowing DPW to use one load for 8-10 hours. The heated bed will also make it possible for DPW to extend patching into the winter season. City officials say that, overall, the new truck, which cost $210,000, will reduce expenses and increase efficiency in street maintenance. Noble says about 15 streets will be paved this year.

Tags: 
Kingston
Patchzilla
Kingston Mayor Steve Noble
paving

