Kingston Mayor Issues Executive Order About Affordable Housing

The mayor of the City of Kingston, New York has issued an executive order on affordable housing.

Kingston Mayor Steve Noble’s executive order mandates that all developers of five or more units of housing will be required to have at least 10 percent affordable units. Noble says the COVID-19 pandemic has put further strain on an already overstretched housing market. His executive order applies to housing across the city, with affordable defined as 80 percent of the Area Mean Income (AMI). The cost of the housing unit will be calculated as to not exceed 30 percent of a household’s income and will be updated by the City of Kingston on an annual basis. Those seeking Planning Board approval for new or existing housing plans will have to meet this guideline to get site approval.