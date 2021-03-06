Kingston Issues RFP For Tiny Homes Community

Officials in the City of Kingston, New York wants to create a tiny homes community to house homeless or low-income individuals.

Kingston Mayor Steve Noble says the city has issued a Request for Proposals for the creation and maintenance of a tiny homes community, which would house up to 30 homeless or low-income individuals in 15 units within the first year. The selected consultant will oversee the development and management of the project with the long-term goal of creating a permanent tiny homes community under the umbrella of a non-profit organization. The concept is modeled after the Second Wind community in Newfield, in Tompkins County, in central New York.