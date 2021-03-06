 Kingston Issues RFP For Tiny Homes Community | WAMC

Kingston Issues RFP For Tiny Homes Community

By Allison Dunne 21 minutes ago
  • Second Wind cottage being built, Newfield, NY
    Second Wind cottage being built, Newfield, NY
    Courtesy of Second Wind cottages, Newfield, NY

Officials in the City of Kingston, New York wants to create a tiny homes community to house homeless or low-income individuals.

Kingston Mayor Steve Noble says the city has issued a Request for Proposals for the creation and maintenance of a tiny homes community, which would house up to 30 homeless or low-income individuals in 15 units within the first year. The selected consultant will oversee the development and management of the project with the long-term goal of creating a permanent tiny homes community under the umbrella of a non-profit organization. The concept is modeled after the Second Wind community in Newfield, in Tompkins County, in central New York.

