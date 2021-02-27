 Kingston Creates Resource Web Page For Businesses | WAMC

Kingston Creates Resource Web Page For Businesses

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
After year-long COVID-19 challenges, Kingston, New York is offering more support for local businesses.

Kington Mayor Steve Noble says the city has created a Business Resources section of EngageKingston.com. The page has a series of polls, and local businesspeople can weigh in on a number of proposed initiatives, including a unified marketing campaign and a formula store tax. The polls will be open until March 19. In addition, Noble and city Alderman Don Tallerman will host a monthly call with local businesses to offer support, receive feedback and provide updates on city projects that could affect businesses. The first monthly meeting will be March 4. Noble and Tallerman held a series of meetings in each business district in December for input on ways the city can help businesses recover from the pandemic.

Kingston
businesses
COVID-19
City of Kingston

