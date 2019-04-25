Key Adirondack Hiking Parking Lot To Close

An important access point for hikers in New York’s Adirondack Mountains will be closed after this weekend.

The Garden Parking Lot in the town of Keene will be inaccessible to public motor vehicles and pedestrians beginning April 29 due to the replacement of the Johns Brook Bridge. Officials says plow trucks, ambulances and fire trucks cannot use the bridge in its current condition. The area is a key entry point for those exploring some of the Adirondack High Peaks.

Hikers may access the Garden Trailhead by parking at the Marcy Field Parking Lot and using the Town of Keene Shuttle. The Town plans to operate the shuttle from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. The cost will be $10 round-trip per person.

But, due to a lack of bus drivers the shuttle schedule may be reduced. The town will provide up-to-date shuttle schedules on its website.