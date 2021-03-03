 Keith Strudler: The Olympic Vaccine | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Keith Strudler: The Olympic Vaccine

By Keith Strudler 1 hour ago

At some point in the undetermined future, we will no longer use the word bubble to describe a sporting event other than those giant white tarps they use to build an indoor turf facility. At some point, athletes will come and go from games and tournaments as they always have – in luxury automobiles wearing custom Armani suits. Or on a bus eating a box dinner, depending on what sport we’re talking about. But that moment is not now, regardless of what the Governor of Texas says. For the time being, the only way to safely bring large groups of athletes together, especially for multi-team or large individual tournaments, is to use some combination of testing, quarantine, and largely keeping everyone involved under one roof until the entire thing is over. In other words, a sports bubble.

Of course, there is an expectation that this will change, soon we all hope. And the thing that seems the most likely to get us there, of course, is the vaccine. The miracle serum that we hope marks the end of the pandemic and the end of this post-apocalyptic movie. In particular, we hope and assume that once people are vaccinated, they can gather together, without masks, and do what they used to do all the way back in February of 2020. Included in that would be large scaled sporting events, say an indoor track meet, or a hockey tournament, or the Olympics. Imagine if every athlete at the Olympics was vaccinated and Covid free, imagine the freedom in producing a sporting event like that, another one of the things that only sounds surprising because it does seem so surprising. This idea, a fully vaccinated Olympics, is both tantalizingly close yet realistically miles away, at least for an event schedule for this summer that will bring young athletes from across the world to Tokyo for a couple of weeks. Given the challenges of vaccine distribution in the US, much less the rest of the world who’ve barely begun to see supply, there’s essentially no way every Olympic athlete – thousands of people – could qualify for and get the shot, or two, before the Olympic flame is lit.

That is, assuming everyone follows the rules, which obviously vary by geography and government. In the US at least, very few Olympic athletes would qualify by any state system. Perhaps a few might be essential workers on the side, even fewer might have co-morbidities, but by and large, it’s hard to find a younger, healthier, less qualified group as an aggregate for the vaccine than our Olympic team. Which means the only way to have vaccinated Olympians is to do the unthinkable – to line jump. In other words, jump Olympic athletes up with doctors and seniors and nurses. In some countries, it would mean pushing athletes all the way to the front of the line, and giving otherwise healthy folks a shot in front of people with much higher risk. In other words, we would make Olympic athlete an essential job.

As you can imagine, this proposition has raised some global ire for all the predictable reasons. It’s unfair, it makes deities of athletes, it pushes more worthy folks further back. Some of these have more merit than others. For example, the actual grand impact of 10,000 vaccines in a planet of billions is negligible. Meaning this is an argument about representation and priority, not necessarily public health – other than those in the Olympics and perhaps the citizens of Tokyo. There’s other considerations – like can these athletes serve as role models to a public that hasn’t fully embraced vaccinations, and might a more robust Olympic Games serve as a true public service for a planet that needs some joy. But for most people, this will come down to a basic question of fairness, which seems to be at the crux of almost every conversation these days, Covid or not.

I don’t have absolute opinions on this, although if I had to take a side, I would support vaccinating Olympic athletes before this summer. If you haven’t noticed already by the increasingly uncomfortable and unnecessary vaccine posts on social media, there’s been a whole lot of folks who have stretched the concept of fairness. And vaccinating Olympians has the added benefit of encouraging others to follow suit, something we’ll desperately need across the developing world. And let’s face it, I rather the Games be a celebration of elite athletics than a giant science experiment. I can get that right here in the US. And maybe with a vaccinated games, I can watch something that seems almost impossible. Sports, without a bubble.

Keith Strudler is the director of the School of Communication and Media at Montclair State University. You can follow him on twitter at @KeithStrudler

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.

Tags: 
Keith Strudler

Related Content

Keith Strudler: Tiger Woods Tragic Journey

By Keith Strudler Feb 24, 2021

There’s not much of Tiger Woods’ life that doesn’t fulfill some sort of hyperbole. He is, by most accounts, the greatest and most dynamic golfer in history. He strikes the ball with a combination of power and precision never imagined by course designers. He expanded the sport’s fan base far beyond its history and achieved fame even Arnold Palmer couldn’t approach. And he seemed to endure personal peaks and valleys that nearly surpassed his professional ones, beginning with his emergence as a childhood prodigy through his public and turbulent divorce from his wife through a series of debilitating injuries that left him barely able to walk, much less dominate a global sport. He is both one of the greatest, most revered, transformational athletes in history and also perhaps one its most self-destructive, a veritable Icarus with a nine iron.

Keith Strudler: The Australian Closed Open

By Keith Strudler Feb 17, 2021

It’s no secret that major sporting events aren’t getting the television viewership this year that they normally do. There’s a bunch of reasons for that, all likely stemming from the ongoing nightmare of Covid, which throws every part of human existence into some state of confusion. But you want to know a sporting event that really not a lot of folks in American want to watch – the Australian Open. Most of that is for the same reason we don’t watch every year – it’s tennis, and it airs in the middle of the night. So for a lot of us, the Aussie Open is something we watch when we’re about to fall asleep, then watch again when we first wake up, oblivious to the fact that they were playing the whole time.

Keith Strudler: Live Baseballs

By Keith Strudler Feb 10, 2021

In virtually every sport, there are critical pieces of equipment that become the both a foundation of performance but also the center of controversy. Quite often those are tools used solely by one individual. Like bicycles in the grand tours or triathlons – there’s a constant hunt for lighter and more aerodynamic, which is why there’s rules in place to limit any advantage. The same goes with running shoes, or race cars, golf clubs, tennis rackets, bobsleds – pretty much any place where an athlete can buy an edge through new technology.

Keith Strudler: The Best Quarterback(s) On The Field

By Keith Strudler Feb 3, 2021

This Sunday, Patrick Mahomes will be the best quarterback on the field for Super Bowl 55. That’s why the Kansas City star just earned a 10-year contract extension just south of Jeff Bezos. That said, the 25-year-old defending Super Bowl champion is not the quarterback that’s getting the most attention right now. That honor would go to 43-year-old Tom Brady, who has led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl berth in his first year outside of New England, something that seemed almost inconceivable if it weren’t actually happening right now. This will be Brady’s 10th Super Bowl. He’s won six so far, which puts him far beyond anyone’s stratosphere. Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana both went to and won four. John Elway played in five and won two. As more contemporary example, where dynasties are nearly impossible and parity is the rule, Peyton Manning went 2-2. So this isn’t like Federer and Rafa, two athletes playing king of the mountain. This is more like Brady climbed Mount Everest, and everyone else is in the Catskills.