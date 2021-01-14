 Keith Strudler: The Medal That Wasn't | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Keith Strudler: The Medal That Wasn't

By Keith Strudler 1 hour ago

I know that Jets and Giants fans – well, really any fans except New England Fans – they don’t a reason to dislike Patriots head coach Bill Belichick any more than they already do. He is both perhaps the most successful and reviled head coach in NFL history – maybe in all sports history, with all due disrespect to Bobby Knight. Belichick has made a career of being off-putting, unduly sarcastic, some might say passive aggressive, and basically unpleasant to most anyone outside his immediate sphere of interest, and some inside it. Oh, and there was the whole cheating thing as well. All that while he engineered an unstoppable football dynasty in an era where it was assumed that was no longer possible. So most people didn’t need a reason to feel worse about Bill Belichick.

Yet, we almost got one. Almost. That’s because until Monday, Coach Belichick was scheduled to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday from President Trump. This award is given for, quote, contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors. It would seem Belichick would qualify under the final corollary, as I do not believe he’s added a whole lot to national security or world peace. Then again, neither has Trump, and he hands it out. But on Monday, after some significant pressure from pretty much anyone in the civilized world, Belichick graciously declined the award, citing the tragic events of the past week. Which means he will spare himself the indignity of being hated even more for accepting an award by someone who attempted to lead an insurgency against his own government. Unfortunately, golfers Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player didn’t rescind their offers and did accept the Medal of Freedom last Thursday, one day after the riot. But an American NFL football coach accepting the award feels somehow different than two foreign golfers, which does raise the question of why they were getting it in the first place.

These are many athletes who have won the Presidential Medal of Freedom, although that number seems to have increased in more recent administrations. Gerald Ford gave one to Jessie Owens and Joe DiMaggio. Clinton awarded Arthur Ashe. George W and Obama and handed out a bunch, including Arnold Palmer, Muhammed Ali, Pat Summit, and Michael Jordan. Trump made and odd choice of Babe Ruth and Tiger Woods. As a point of reference, non-sports winners have included Neil Armstrong, Jonas Salk, and Maya Angelou. So perhaps that puts Belichick’s honor in some perspective.

Trump has had a fairly tepid relationship with most athletes and teams, virtually all by his own doing. He’s largely created the tradition of turning down an invitation to the White House after winning a title. And he’s responded by either refusing to ask teams he doesn’t like or serving them fast food because he caused a government shutdown. So where it used to be something of a no-brainer to go White House after a big win, now it seems a career liability.

I will not be so naïve to suggest that some people, dare I say many people think Belichick should still go, either because one should always accept an award from the US President or, worse, that it would be an honor to get something from Trump. That number dwindled significantly after last week, especially amongst the corporate sponsors that help make the NFL the money making machine that it is. So even if it might not have ended his career, it’s probably a smart professional decision to sit this one out. And Bill Belichick has more than enough awards to line his trophy case.

But two quick thoughts on the medal that wasn’t. First, could we perhaps set the bar just a bit higher on what constitutes winning the award? I am not suggesting that sports aren’t an important contribution to our culture. I’d just rather it be a bit more than the guy who knew how to make the Tom Brady thing work. More clearly put, maybe a bit more Jackie Robinson and a bit less Lou Holtz, with all due respect.

Second, wouldn’t it be great if an athlete could get a call from the President of the US from either party and feel excited to say yes no matter what – for a medal, a visit, whatever. Wouldn’t that be great. It sounds like a fairly quaint request, and perhaps we can get back to that American utopia someday – although probably not a least another week.

Until then, sorry to Coach Belichick for the lost opportunity. If nothing else, perhaps some people dislike you a bit less.

Keith Strudler is the director of the School of Communication and Media at Montclair State University. You can follow him on twitter at @KeithStrudler

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.

Tags: 
Keith Strudler
Bill Belichick

Related Content

Keith Strudler: The Factory Of Sadness

By Keith Strudler Jan 7, 2021

It’s rare that the police pulling over two of your top football players for drag racing the week of an NFL playoff game would be an insignificant sidebar to team management. Nor the fact that the cops found a joint in one of the vehicles in a state where that’s not particularly legal. But that’s where we are right now heading into the League’s postseason, where 12 teams will kick off the wildcard round after a regular season that went further than some people assumed it might. Amongst that dozen are the Cleveland Browns, who will make their first playoff appearance since 2002 on Sunday when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Keith Strudler: The Most Important Year in Sports History

By Keith Strudler Dec 30, 2020

This is the time when you’d expect a commentary about the sports year in review, or the best and biggest stories on and off the field in 2020. But, to state the obvious, that doesn’t really work this year. As we all know, the biggest story in sports this year is Covid. How Covid changed this, cancelled that, and pretty much made sports an absolute nightmare, even when it went well, relatively speaking. From the first cancellations in March, which was the Ivy League basketball tournament, to the growing list of cancelled college bowl games this week, it’s been like swimming in Jell-O, if the Jell-O could also make you really sick.

Keith Strudler: College Football Limps To Championship Game

By Keith Strudler Dec 23, 2020

Last Sunday, a small group of college football experts was confronted with what was perhaps both the easiest and most complex decision of their current job assignment. These 13 experts, known as the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, were tasked with ranking the top four teams this season that would now the enter the playoffs and a chance to play in the national title game. Everyone else in Division I FBS football, including some conference champions and highly regarded one-loss programs, would be relegated to a potential bowl game, where simply being there is the reward.

Keith Strudler: The Supreme Court And College Sports

By Keith Strudler Dec 17, 2020

While the US Supreme Court may have decided not to hear a recent, extremely high-profile case, it subsequently just decided it would hear another. And even though this case won’t determine the fate of American democracy, it will have lasting impact on a pretty significant American institution.