Keith Strudler: The Medal That Wasn't

I know that Jets and Giants fans – well, really any fans except New England Fans – they don’t a reason to dislike Patriots head coach Bill Belichick any more than they already do. He is both perhaps the most successful and reviled head coach in NFL history – maybe in all sports history, with all due disrespect to Bobby Knight. Belichick has made a career of being off-putting, unduly sarcastic, some might say passive aggressive, and basically unpleasant to most anyone outside his immediate sphere of interest, and some inside it. Oh, and there was the whole cheating thing as well. All that while he engineered an unstoppable football dynasty in an era where it was assumed that was no longer possible. So most people didn’t need a reason to feel worse about Bill Belichick.

Yet, we almost got one. Almost. That’s because until Monday, Coach Belichick was scheduled to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday from President Trump. This award is given for, quote, contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors. It would seem Belichick would qualify under the final corollary, as I do not believe he’s added a whole lot to national security or world peace. Then again, neither has Trump, and he hands it out. But on Monday, after some significant pressure from pretty much anyone in the civilized world, Belichick graciously declined the award, citing the tragic events of the past week. Which means he will spare himself the indignity of being hated even more for accepting an award by someone who attempted to lead an insurgency against his own government. Unfortunately, golfers Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player didn’t rescind their offers and did accept the Medal of Freedom last Thursday, one day after the riot. But an American NFL football coach accepting the award feels somehow different than two foreign golfers, which does raise the question of why they were getting it in the first place.

These are many athletes who have won the Presidential Medal of Freedom, although that number seems to have increased in more recent administrations. Gerald Ford gave one to Jessie Owens and Joe DiMaggio. Clinton awarded Arthur Ashe. George W and Obama and handed out a bunch, including Arnold Palmer, Muhammed Ali, Pat Summit, and Michael Jordan. Trump made and odd choice of Babe Ruth and Tiger Woods. As a point of reference, non-sports winners have included Neil Armstrong, Jonas Salk, and Maya Angelou. So perhaps that puts Belichick’s honor in some perspective.

Trump has had a fairly tepid relationship with most athletes and teams, virtually all by his own doing. He’s largely created the tradition of turning down an invitation to the White House after winning a title. And he’s responded by either refusing to ask teams he doesn’t like or serving them fast food because he caused a government shutdown. So where it used to be something of a no-brainer to go White House after a big win, now it seems a career liability.

I will not be so naïve to suggest that some people, dare I say many people think Belichick should still go, either because one should always accept an award from the US President or, worse, that it would be an honor to get something from Trump. That number dwindled significantly after last week, especially amongst the corporate sponsors that help make the NFL the money making machine that it is. So even if it might not have ended his career, it’s probably a smart professional decision to sit this one out. And Bill Belichick has more than enough awards to line his trophy case.

But two quick thoughts on the medal that wasn’t. First, could we perhaps set the bar just a bit higher on what constitutes winning the award? I am not suggesting that sports aren’t an important contribution to our culture. I’d just rather it be a bit more than the guy who knew how to make the Tom Brady thing work. More clearly put, maybe a bit more Jackie Robinson and a bit less Lou Holtz, with all due respect.

Second, wouldn’t it be great if an athlete could get a call from the President of the US from either party and feel excited to say yes no matter what – for a medal, a visit, whatever. Wouldn’t that be great. It sounds like a fairly quaint request, and perhaps we can get back to that American utopia someday – although probably not a least another week.

Until then, sorry to Coach Belichick for the lost opportunity. If nothing else, perhaps some people dislike you a bit less.

Keith Strudler is the director of the School of Communication and Media at Montclair State University. You can follow him on twitter at @KeithStrudler

