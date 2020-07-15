 Keith Strudler: Freeing Up Saturday Afternoons | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Keith Strudler: Freeing Up Saturday Afternoons

By Keith Strudler 35 minutes ago

Despite the similarity in their team name, there is a big difference between Harvard Football and Alabama Football. That’s no critique of the Crimson, who play a fairly high level of FCS college football, the second tier of Division I. But it’s a whole different version of the pastime of the Crimson Tide, who annually compete for a national title and send a disproportionately high number of players to the NFL. And at the current time, there’s one additional, striking difference between the Crimson and the Crimson Tide. As of today, the Alabama Crimson Tide plan on playing a football season this fall, while the Harvard Crimson will not. That decision was made last week by the Ivy League, which cancelled all college sports competition until at least Jan 1, marking the second time this year the Ivys were the first Division I conference to close sports because of the virus – the first coming during basketball’s tournament season.

For Harvard, Yale, and the rest of the ancient eight, that doesn’t just mean no football. It’s also no cross country, soccer, volleyball, and all the other sports that contest championships in the fall. It also means winter sports, like basketball and hockey, won’t start their schedules on time – and that’s assuming a best-case scenario. By New Year’s, most college basketball teams have already played a few non-conference games and probably at least one tournament before heading into conference play in January.

That said, they won’t be alone. The Patriot League, another Division I conference of highly ranked academic schools in the Northeast, also announced they won’t play this fall. A handful of other Universities have also cancelled, including Bowdoin, Morehouse, and several Division II and Division III teams and conferences, a list that’s likely to grow by day if not the hour. Particularly for schools that don’t generate revenue off football, which is the vast majority, it’s getting harder and harder to rationalize playing the most invasive of contact sports when you can barely get six people wearing masks inside a full classroom.

What we haven’t heard yet, and what we’re all waiting on, are cancellations for football from the Power 5 Conferences. Places like the ACC and SEC and Big 12, Universities whose identity is often interwoven with their athletics program and where Saturday afternoons are something of an unofficial holiday. So far, only two of those conferences – the Big 10 and Pac 12 – have announced conference only scheduling. Meaning you won’t see USC play Notre Dame, or any of the other warm up games that serve as the season’s prelude. It also means fewer rivalry games, like Florida/Florida State, or Texas/Texas A&M. There’s a rationale behind this, including a shorter schedule and less travel, and perhaps even some notion of creating a singular safety protocol by conference, but in the end, no matter how you try to shave down the season, it’s still going to be nearly impossible to build anything approximating an actual bubble for the students who play college football this fall. Even without the added risk of 100,000 screaming and often intoxicated live fans, something even the most obtuse of southern governors is starting to understand can’t possibly happen. No matter what you attempt to do, playing college football this fall – whether Princeton or Purdue – is going to bring clear and preventable risk.

Some at the top of apex football programs have admitted as much. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has said his concerns for the football season are high to very high, although he seemed to walk that back just a bit yesterday. The University of Michigan just sent information about fall season tickets, and used the word “if” in reference to football games – not “when.” So at the very least, people in high places are aware that it’s not feasible to barrel through this sports season like Ohio State’s offensive line through Bowling Green. That said, head coach of defending champion LSU Ed Orgeron just told an audience that included Mike Pence that this country needs football, that they need to play. And that we can’t take this away from the nation. So there’s that.

In the end, I’m not sure what the chronology will be, but I’ll be shocked if all college football isn’t cancelled by the end of the month. Which obviously isn’t simply the right decision – to be clear, it’s the only decision. And one that’s disheartening even as you recognize its logic. The heart wants what the heart wants. But so does the virus. Which means this fall, expect to have a lot more free time every Saturday. And know that for the time being, Harvard Football will look a whole lot more like Alabama.

Keith Strudler is the director of the School of Communication and Media at Montclair State University. You can follow him on twitter at @KeithStrudler

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.

Tags: 
Keith Strudler

Related Content

Keith Strudler: The Washington Football Team

By Keith Strudler Jul 8, 2020

The good news is, it seems nearly certain that the NFL football team the Washington Redskins will finally change its name. Maybe not today, but soon, likely before they start next this season. Of course, given the uncertain state of affairs, that doesn’t really narrow it down. But it’s highly unlikely we’ll ever have to watch a professional football game featuring a team using this particular offensive stereotype. Given the number of years activists and advocates have asked for this change, it should feel like something of a victory.

Keith Strudler: Risk Management Of Pro Sports

By Keith Strudler Jul 1, 2020

If you’ve ever wanted to make an NBA roster, now it probably your best shot. Especially if you don’t mind playing for the Brooklyn Nets, who seem to have an inordinate amount of open roster spots. Of course, since every team is going to be playing in Disney World, I suppose city of origin is fairly irrelevant at this point. But beyond the ongoing injury issues for Brooklyn, including stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant – and now surgery for bench forward Nicholas Claxton, the Nets have already lost two players to Coronavirus and a third who’s opting out for fear of catching the virus. And that’s with still a couple of weeks before heading to Florida, plenty of time for the rest of the roster to test positive or decide to sit this season out.

Keith Strudler: Taking To The Field?

By Keith Strudler Jun 25, 2020

When it comes to sports these days, or really life, perhaps the most important word is plan. Like the NBA has a plan to have teams in a quasi-bubble in Disney World to finish the season. And baseball is trying to figure out a plan for a 60-game season played across the country. But you know what they used to say. Everyone’s got a plan about how to beat Mike Tyson until they get punched in the face.

Keith Strudler: Change In College Football

By Keith Strudler Jun 17, 2020

Perhaps the single most common word used during this whole Covid era has been change. Like how industry is changing, and schools are changing. And not just now, but long after Covid is under control, whenever that may be. So the world is changing at light speed despite the fact that pretty much every day right now feels exactly the same.