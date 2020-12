You can only imagine what Woody Hayes would say right now. The legendary if but controversial former head coach of the Ohio State Buckeye football program allegedly wouldn’t even stop to buy gas in the state of Michigan due to his abject hate of that school up north, as he used to call it. So to know that the Michigan Wolverines may cost Ohio State a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, and perhaps even the college football playoffs, would likely be too much to bear. Especially since it has nothing to do with playing an actual game on the field.