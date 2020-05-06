 Keith Strudler: The Boston Treadmill Marathon | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Keith Strudler: The Boston Treadmill Marathon

By Keith Strudler 1 hour ago

I know that necessity is the mother of invention. I would also suggest that boredom plays a significant role. I’m not sure that anyone changed the world because they had nothing else to do, but given our current situation, it’s an interesting theory.

Both of those constructs are in play as some of my old college friends are dealing with the possibility that the Boston Marathon could be cancelled. Now it’s already been delayed from its original April 20 date to September 14. But there is obvious concern that holding an event like the Boston Marathon that brings tens of thousands of runners together in close proximity – not to mention the throngs of fans crowded along the route – is likely implausible in September barring some kind of medical miracle.

Which means that one friend who qualified for the race will have to figure out what to do with all that perspiration and aspiration. Fortunately, over the course of a two-hour Zoom get together, we’ve come up with a solution. On September 14, he will get on a treadmill and place a couple of iPhone cameras in view – one on him, and one on the treadmill dashboard. We’ve convinced another person in the group to do the same, and we’ll stagger their starts so it might end in something of a sprint finish. And of course, a couple of us will do play-by-play (or step by step, I suppose) and turn this into something of a sports broadcast, all done on Zoom, aired live on Facebook.

That’s the plan at least, which seems to have a reasonably good chance of coming to fruition. And as awful as running 26.2 miles on a stationary device for the viewing please of others may sound, oddly enough, it’s about the most exciting thing we’ve got going right about now.

Our idea is in no way unique. There’s already been a whole lot of virtual endurance events, everything from online cycling races to digital triathlons to ultramarathons aired online. One ultramarathon ran for over 60 hours on Zoom, live from people’s basements and neighborhoods. Beyond endurance sports, kids have been posting videos of juggling soccer balls, shooting three-pointers, and pretty much any other athletic skill set that can be taped and quantified, limited only by the imagination of club coaches across the country. So while pretty much every sporting event has been cancelled, there’s still a whole lot of live sports happening, just one person at a time.

Personally, I haven’t yet signed up for anything virtual. I’m fully aware that there’s almost no chance I’ll do an actual triathlon this summer, as I usually do. I’m guessing no 5K’s in the fall either, depending on how this all goes down. Which has made it a bit more difficult to stay motivated to ride a stationary bicycle in the basement these days. I have taken to Les Mills online fitness videos, even though the thought of group workouts used to make me cringe. Now, it’s pretty much the most human interaction I get.

I do not believe that virtual sport will fully replace real sport. At least I hope it doesn’t. Part of the appeal of doing a triathlon isn’t simply to get a better time or finish closer to the top, especially as I recognize the impact of aging. It’s racing with and against fellow human beings, actual people that you then slap on the back at the finish line and go grab some Gatorade together while talking about how it went. And typically thanking them for making you go faster because you were going back and forth. That’s the appeal of real, live endurance sports, which might seem like a solitary activity, but really is all about comradery. I’m not entirely sure if that translates over an Internet connection, as much as we’re all trying.

Of course, this all gets to the heart of why we do sports in the first place. It might be about competition, but in the end, it’s rarely about winning and losing. And it’s even less about the sport itself, or the machinery of its constitution. Those things – running, throwing, whatever – those are simply tools to get us to the good stuff. In the end, we play sports, or at least we should play sports, because it’s perhaps one of the most communal activities we have. Where we work with teammates and opponents towards a common goal, one built on physical proximity and a specific social contract. That is the joy of sport – and why you love your rivals nearly as much as your own teammates. And why perhaps Zoom sports, even against other people, just might not mean the same.

Which is why 26.2 miles in a basement might not be the same as 26.2 in Boston.

Keith Strudler is the director of the School of Communication and Media at Montclair State University. You can follow him on twitter at @KeithStrudler

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.

Tags: 
Keith Strudler
Boston Marathon

Related Content

Keith Strudler: Going To The G-League

By Keith Strudler Apr 29, 2020

There’s really one thing pretty much every university is worried about right now. Well, I suppose two, because first and foremost they’re all worried about massive coronavirus induced black holes in their budgets. But beyond that existential worry, they’re also all very concerned with this upcoming fall. Namely, will students attend, or attend in the same numbers they have in the past. That’s whether it’s in person, online, hybrid, delayed, flipped, whatever version or model. It’s all about the size of next year’s class and whether the total of new and returning students provides enough revenue to cover a school’s highly streamlined costs.

Keith Strudler: The End Of Cincinnati Soccer

By Keith Strudler Apr 15, 2020

There’s good news and bad news for high school seniors recruited to play men’s soccer for the University of Cincinnati next fall. But mainly bad news. The good news is that they don’t have to worry about fighting upperclassmen for a roster spot on next year’s team. The bad news, and it’s much worse, is that no one has to worry about a roster spot on next year’s Cincinnati men’s soccer team. That’s because of as of this week, there won’t be one next year. Or ever. The program was official cut by the University amidst what the athletic director described as “profound challenges and widespread uncertainty,” which is clearly something of an understatement. This is the only sport the University cut, at least so far, and one of the only so far in the country. Old Dominion recently cut its wrestling program, essentially for the same reason, although to be fair, wrestling programs were living day to day for the past decade or so. Then, again, aren’t we all.

Keith Strudler: Pro Sports In Quarantine

By Keith Strudler Apr 8, 2020

Generally speaking, this is normally the time of the year I start paying attention to the NBA. It’s not that I don’t like pro basketball, it’s just that with so many games and a post season that lasts longer than the full run of Mash, it’s hard to get too excited about the lion’s share of the regular season. But now that college basketball would have finished and football’s still a long way off, this is time when I typically start to tune in.

Keith Strudler: A Mulligan For Spring Sports

By Keith Strudler Apr 1, 2020

If there’s one word to sum up where we all are right now, and assuming it’s a word I’m allowed to say on the air, that word would most likely be “uncertain.” Like, it’s uncertain when this thing might end, or when we can go to a supermarket without wearing hazmat suit. Or it’s uncertain how many people might die and what that number even means. And uncertain whether you’ll still have a job a month from now, or if your 7th grader is actually doing his math. These are but a few of the uncertainties that keep everyone awake all night, which is when I’m assuming they’re booking all the grocery delivery times at Whole Foods. But I digress.