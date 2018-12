Listen to the interview with Justin Hurst

The City Council in Springfield, Massachusetts will have a new president in 2019.

City Councilor Justin Hurst announced he had secured commitments from enough of his colleagues on the 13- member council to be voted to lead the legislative body next year.

Hurst, who is in the middle of this 3rd two-year term as an at-large City Councilor will succeed Orlando Ramos as council president.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Hurst.