Justice Department Finds 'Pattern' Of Excessive Force In Springfield Narcotics Bureau

By WAMC News 30 minutes ago
  • the front door of Springfield Police Headquarters
    Springfield Polcie Department Headquarters
    WAMC

The U.S. Justice Department has identified what it calls a “pattern” of excessive force in the Springfield Police Department’s Narcotics Bureau. 

As part of an investigation, the Justice Department says it reviewed over 100,000 pages of police department policies and procedures, and interviewed city police officers, officials, activists, and community members. In the findings released Wednesday night, the Justice Department says the Narcotics Bureau violated the Fourth Amendment in a consistent use of excessive force directly attributed to “systemic deficiencies in policies.” It adds that the Bureau consistently failed to adequately report and review incidents where force was used.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney General William Barr says, "The [Justice] Department will work with the City of Springfield and the Police Department to ensure that the police officers and people of Springfield get the law enforcement agency they deserve, one that effectively and constitutionally stops violent crime and narcotics trafficking.”

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno tells Western Mass News that he plans to review the findings with Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood Thursday.

