Jury Finds Bourgoin Guilty Of Murder In Wrong-Way Crash

A jury has found a Vermont man guilty of second-degree murder in the deaths of five teenagers after he drove the wrong way on an interstate highway.

The jury returned the verdict Wednesday in the case of 38-year-old Steven Bourgoin following a two-week trial in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington.

The jury rejected the claim by Bourgoin’s lawyer that he was insane at the time of the October 2016 crash on Interstate 89 in Williston.

Bourgoin's attorneys acknowledged he was driving the pickup truck that hit the teenagers' vehicle, but said he was psychotic and delusional at the time of the crash and believed he was on a secret mission.

The crash killed four students from Harwood Union High School in Duxbury and a friend who attended Kimball Union Academy in Meriden, New Hampshire.

