 Julia Cooke Tells The Jet-Age Story Of The Women Of Pan Am | WAMC
Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Julia Cooke Tells The Jet-Age Story Of The Women Of Pan Am

By ago
  • Book cover for
    Icon Books Ltd.

Required to have a college education, speak two languages, and possess the political savvy of a Foreign Service officer, a jet-age stewardess serving on iconic Pan Am between 1966 and 1975 also had to be between 5′3" and 5′9", between 105 and 140 pounds, and under 26 years of age at the time of hire.

Author Julia Cooke’s new book, "Come Fly the World: The Jet-Age Story of the Women of Pan Am," brings to light the story of Pan Am stewardesses’ role in the Vietnam War, as the airline added runs from Saigon to Hong Kong for planeloads of weary young soldiers straight from the battlefields, who were off for five days of R&R, and then flown back to war.

Finally, with Operation Babylift—the dramatic evacuation of 2,000 children during the fall of Saigon—the book’s special cast of stewardesses unites to play an extraordinary role on the world stage.

Tags: 
pan/am
jet-age
flight attendant
stewardess
air travel
vietnam
saigon
hong kong
Vietnam War

Related Content

'No Baggage: A Minimalist Tale Of Love And Wandering' By Clara Bensen

By May 5, 2016
picture of Clara Benson and book cover

     When Clara Bensen arranged to meet Jeff Wilson on the steps of the Texas State Capital after just a few email exchanges on OkCupid, it felt like something big was going to happen. Jeff was a wildly energetic university professor with a free willing spirit, Clara, a sensitive reclusive writer just recovering from a quarter life existential breakdown.

Within a few days of knowing one another they decided to embark on a crazy travel experiment. Twenty-one days from Istanbul to London with zero luggage, zero reservations and zero plans. Based on Clara Bensen’s viral Salon.com article entitled "The Craziest OkCupid Date Ever," her new book  No Baggage: A Minimalist Tale of Love and Wandering is the story of her luggage less adventure. 

Vox Pop: Travel & Tourism

wikipedia commons

Planning a trip? What do you pack and how do you prepare? We’ll be discussing travel today, with custom travel planner Andrea Schwartz.