Best-selling author Mary Randolph Carter is back at it with a full-throated celebration of junk and thrifting. Her new book, "The Joy of Junk", shows us how to live stylishly and creatively with the personally meaningful objects we love to collect for our homes.

Mary says "junk" is not a four-letter word. She has years of experience as a passionate thrifter and collector. In the book, Carter highlights her favorite junking moments, revels in the thrill of the hunt and imparts many personal tips for finding treasures in flea markets, yard sales, estate sales, shops, on the web, or wherever you may find yourself.

She will be in Connecticut as part of Oblong Books White Hart Speaker Series on Sunday, December 9 at 3 p.m.