Founded in 1983, Joseph’s House and Shelter in Troy, NY is a community-based, not for profit corporation that provides a continuum of homeless services to residents of the Capital Region.

Joseph’s House provides emergency shelter or support services to an average of 1700 men, women and children yearly. Central to Joseph’s House mission is to provide non-judgmental services to end homelessness. The staff works to build relationships based on each guest’s and tenant’s strengths and capacities. Treating each person with dignity & respect, and promoting self-determination empowers guests and tenants to make healthier choices.

So, with these unprecedented times, Joseph’s House is working to ensure they are prepared in the face of circumstances which are devastating to the most vulnerable community members. We speak with Executive Director Kevin O'Connor.