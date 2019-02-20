Jordan Sherman's Morning Forecast

Here is meteorologist Jordan Sherman's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Today and tonight: Expect increasing clouds throughout the day. High temperatures will be around freezing. Snow showers will develop between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. this evening.

Scattered snow showers will continue this evening, before transitioning to sleet and freezing rain between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Total snow accumulations will range between a coating to two inches. Ice accumulations up to 0.1 inch will be possible. Low temperatures will fall into the mid-to-upper 20s before climbing after midnight.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies, with highs in the mid 40s.