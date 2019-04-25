Jewish Voice For Peace HV Presents "We All Belong Here: Hearing The Voices Of Muslim Women"

Jewish Voice for Peace -Hudson Valley has scheduled a panel entitled “We All Belong Here: Hearing the Voices of Muslim Women,” the event is a panel discussion with Muslim women to examine the intersectionality of diversity and “otherness” and how those inform our perceptions and governmental policies.

The discussion will be based on the personal experiences and narratives of Muslim women living in our region. This event will take place on Saturday, May 4th 1:30-4 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Kingston.

Our guests are Cheryl Qamar - an Arab-American & social activist from Saugerties, New York who is the Chair of the Anti-Islamophobia Committee for Jewish Voice for Peace-Hudson Valley and Susan Smith, Director of operations at the Fellowship of Reconciliation, community liaison for the Muslim Peace Fellowship, and a member of the Community of Living Traditions at Stony Point Center, New York, an intentional residential community of Jews, Christians and Muslims.