Jesse Feiler - Self-Publishing

Jesse joins us to talk about the self-publishing world today. Authors are taking publishing into their own hands using the self-publishing tools we now have. And (surprise, surprise!) this is what authors have been doing for a long, long time but the technology is changing.

Jesse Feiler is a developer, consultant, and author specializing in Apple technologies. He is the creator of Minutes Machine for iPad, the meeting management app, Saranac River Trail app a guide to the Trail that includes location-based updates as well as social media tools. As a consultant; he has worked with small businesses and nonprofits on projects such as fine arts, production control, and publishing.