You use software nearly every instant you’re awake. It powers everything from social media, video games, and email to credit card fraud monitoring, smart home systems, and the brakes in your car. All of this software is written by computer programmers, and through their work, coders have become the most quietly influential people on the planet. If we want to understand how today’s world works, we ought to understand something about these digital architects.

In "Coders: The Making of a New Tribe and the Remaking of the World," tech journalist Clive Thompson draws on his access to today’s tech world to dive into the enigmatic world of coding and examine the consequences of the “programmer mentality.”

To join in on the conversation, we welcome our tech guru, app developer and author Jesse Feiler.