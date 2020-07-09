 Jason Caterina's Morning Forecast | WAMC
Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Jason Caterina's Morning Forecast

By Jason Caterina 55 minutes ago

Meteorologist Jason Caterina

Here is Meteorologist Jason Caterina's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Heat advisories are in place for many valley locations from noon until 8 p.m. today. It will be mostly sunny, hot and humid with temperatures in the upper 80s to low and mid 90s, and heat index values in the upper 90s. There is a slight chance of an isolated afternoon shower or storm, mainly over the higher terrain.

Becoming mostly cloudy tonight, with a chance of showers. Warm and humid with lows in the 60s to low 70s.

Partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow, with showers likely, heavy rain possible, and highs in the 80s. 

