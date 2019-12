Here is Meteorologist Jason Caterina's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Today: Patchy freezing rain possible this morning, then a chance of showers for the rest of the day. Mild with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly, with lows in the upper 20s and low-to-mid 30s.

Saturday: Becoming sunny and cooler, with highs in the 30s and low-to-mid 40s.