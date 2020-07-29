Jason Bourne Is Back In A New Novel By Brian Freeman

Jason Bourne is back - newly entrusted to New York Times bestselling author Brian Freeman. With millions of books sold and a movie franchise that has grossed over $1.6 billion, Jason Bourne straddles the top echelon of action heroes, beloved by millions of fans. Bringing old skills and new plot twists, Robert Ludlum’s The Bourne Evolution is an action-packed addition to the canon of Bourne, America’s most enduring, intriguing, and complex hero.

In the new book, after the death of his lover in a mass shooting, secret agent and the man without a past, Jason Bourne is convinced that there is more to her murder than it seems. Worse, he believes that Treadstone, the clandestine spy agency that trained him, is behind the killing. Brian Freeman is a bestselling author of more than twenty novels, including the Jonathan Stride and Frost Easton series.