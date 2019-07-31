Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Jane Kaczmarek In Sharyn Rothstein "Tell Me I'm Not Crazy" At Williamstown Theatre Festival

By 20 minutes ago
  • Jane Kaczmarek, Mark Feuerstein, and Mark Blum in
    Jane Kaczmarek, Mark Feuerstein, and Mark Blum in "Tell Me I'm Not Crazy" at Williamstown Theatre Festival
    Joseph O'Malley

Actress Jane Kaczmarek is best known for playing the character of Lois on the hit television series “Malcolm in the Middle.” She is a three-time Golden Globe and seven-time Emmy Award nominee. Currently she is starring in the Williamstown Theatre Festival production of Sharyn Rothstein’s “Tell Me I’m Not Crazy.”

Forced into retirement and unsettled by the changing world around him, Sol buys himself a gun and his family is up in arms. His wife Diana (Kaczmarek) thought they’d spend more time together and with the grandkids, but Sol’s new hobby puts a bullet in that plan.

Meanwhile, their son Nate is trying to be a good stay-at-home dad while his wife is climbing the corporate ladder, and school is calling with concerns about their kid.

“Tell Me I’m Not Crazy” is a world premiere comedy playing on the festival’s Nikos Stage though August 3.

Tags: 
jane kaczmarek
actor
theater
summer theater 2019
sharyn rothstein
tell me i'm not crazy

Related Content

Thomas Sadoski in Bess Wohl's "Grand Horizons"

By Jul 29, 2019
Artwork for "Grand Horizons" at WTFest

Actor Thomas Sadoski is currently appearing on the Main Stage at the Williamstown Theatre Festival starring in the world premiere of Bess Wohl's "Grand Horizons" with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Priscilla Lopez, Maulik Pancholy, Ashley Park, Jamey Sheridan, and JoBeth Williams. TV viewers will recognize Sadoski from his work on HBO's "The Newsroom" and the recently cancelled CBS hit "Life in Pieces." Moviegoers have seen him in "Wild" and "John Wick: Chapter 2" just to name a few and those who love theater may have seen him in his Tony nominated work in "Reasons to be Pretty" or in "House of Blue Leaves," "The Tempest," or "Other Desert Cities" - for which he won a Tony Award.

"Grand Horizons" runs through July 28 at the Williamstown Theatre Festival. The play is scheduled to run at Second Stage Theater in New York City in December. It is directed by Leigh Silverman.

Berkshire Theatre Group Presents Thornton Wilder’s "The Skin Of Our Teeth"

By Jul 25, 2019
poster artwork for "The Skin of Our Teeth" at BTG

Three-time Pulitzer Prize-Winner Thornton Wilder’s "The Skin of Our Teeth" is now playing at The Berkshire Theatre Group’s Fitzpatrick Main Stage in Stockbridge, Massachusetts and runs through August 3. Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-Winner David Auburn directs the show.

"The Skin of our Teeth" is an optimistic tribute to the invincibility of the human spirit. To tell us more we welcome Harriet Harris who plays Mrs. Antrobus and Danny Johnson who plays Mr. Antrobus.

André Braugher In "A Human Being, Of A Sort" At Williamstown Theatre Festival

By Jul 3, 2019
André Braugher In "A Human Being, Of A Sort" At Williamstown Theatre Festival
Williamstown Theatre Festival - Joseph O'Malley

André Braugher is a Golden Glove and Emmy Award winner best known for his roles in "Homicide: Life on the Street" and the current NBC sitcom, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." He is currently starring in the Williamstown Theatre Festival's World-Premiere production of Jonathan Payne's "A Human Being, of a Sort."

Braugher plays a Southern convict named Smokey who is guarding the Bronx Zoo's most sensational exhibit: Ota Benga, a Congolese pygmy. 

Based on a true story, the play takes place in 1906, the public's fascination intensifies and protestors call for Ota's release, Smokey must grapple with the fact that his own freedom depends on another black man's captivity. 

"A Human Being, of a Sort" is directed at Williamstown by Whitney White and runs through July 7.