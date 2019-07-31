Jane Kaczmarek In Sharyn Rothstein "Tell Me I'm Not Crazy" At Williamstown Theatre Festival

Actress Jane Kaczmarek is best known for playing the character of Lois on the hit television series “Malcolm in the Middle.” She is a three-time Golden Globe and seven-time Emmy Award nominee. Currently she is starring in the Williamstown Theatre Festival production of Sharyn Rothstein’s “Tell Me I’m Not Crazy.”

Forced into retirement and unsettled by the changing world around him, Sol buys himself a gun and his family is up in arms. His wife Diana (Kaczmarek) thought they’d spend more time together and with the grandkids, but Sol’s new hobby puts a bullet in that plan.

Meanwhile, their son Nate is trying to be a good stay-at-home dad while his wife is climbing the corporate ladder, and school is calling with concerns about their kid.

“Tell Me I’m Not Crazy” is a world premiere comedy playing on the festival’s Nikos Stage though August 3.