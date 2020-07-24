 "James Monroe: A Life" By Tim McGrath | WAMC
"James Monroe: A Life" By Tim McGrath

Among the extraordinary group of early Americans who became known as the Founding Fathers, James Monroe may be the least recognized - but with the remarkable range of his service to the nation, and his extraordinary skill in shepherding the young nation through one of its most perilous periods, he and his achievements find new resonance and relevance in our own time.

Now, drawing on newly available primary sources, acclaimed biographer and historian Tim McGrath presents the first biography of the fifth president in more than a decade. The name of the book is "James Monroe: A Life."

