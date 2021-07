The New York City Ballet returns to SPAC this summer - but owing to an abundance of caution related to Covid19, the full company will not grace the SPAC stage this year. Instead, tonight through Saturday, a small group of NYCB dancers and musicians will present “NYCB On and Off Stage,” an intimate, up-close look at selected excerpts from the Company’s extraordinary repertory of ballets.

This series of educational programs has never before been presented for Saratoga audiences. All shows will be hosted by a NYCB Principal Dancer who will introduce the excerpts and provide insights on each ballet.

Jonathan Stafford is the Artistic Director of New York City Ballet and the School of American Ballet and he joins us.

The two organizations have announced and do plan on a full NYCB season at SPAC in summer 2022.