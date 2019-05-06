It's A Boy! Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Welcome A Baby To The Royal Family

The latest royal baby has arrived.

Meghan Markle, who is married to Britain's Prince Harry, gave birth to the couple's first child early Monday. The baby boy weighed in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces. His name hasn't yet been announced.

The pregnancy has been shrouded in an unusual degree of secrecy. Buckingham Palace had not disclosed where she would give birth or precisely when she was due.

Some fans of the royals said they were thrown into a tizzy every time the couple's Instagram account posted a new photo, thinking it was a baby announcement. Some commenters posted looking for hints: "A lot of blue going on in these photos. ... could it be a boy??????"

Buckingham Palace indicated that Meghan and Harry would break from the recent tradition of posing for photos with the new baby outside the hospital. Instead, Harry and Meghan would share the news "once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately."

Prince William and Kate Middleton have three children: George, Charlotte and Louis.

Meghan and Harry's baby is now seventh in the line of succession to the British throne. First is Prince Charles, followed by Prince William, his children, then Prince Harry and now the latest little bundle of Windsor joy.

Meghan and Harry, also known as the Duchess and Duke of Sussex, were married in May 2018. The former actress has brought new excitement to the royal family and a sense of change.

Many oddsmakers had their money on Meghan giving birth to a girl, and predicted Diana, Grace and Elizabeth as likely names.

