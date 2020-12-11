 'It Becomes More And More Special': Paul McCartney On His Friendship With John Lennon | WAMC
'It Becomes More And More Special': Paul McCartney On His Friendship With John Lennon

Originally published on December 11, 2020 7:15 pm

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Paul McCartney about the life and death of the Beatles' John Lennon, who was killed 40 years ago this week.