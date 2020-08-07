 Invasive Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed In Adirondacks For The First Time | WAMC
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Invasive Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed In Adirondacks For The First Time

By 1 hour ago
  • Emerald Ash Borer
    Emerald Ash Borer
    courtesy NYS DEC

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed this week that an invasive beetle that kills ash trees has been found in the southern Adirondacks for the first time.

“So as the Emerald Ash Borer bores along that living portion of the inner bark of an ash tree it eventually over time will girdle the ash tree and that’s what really kills the ash tree.”  Justin Perry, Chief of the Bureau of Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health with the New York State DEC, says the Emerald Ash Borer was first discovered in western New York state in 2009. Although not unexpected, the discovery of the Emerald Ash Borer at the Warren County Canoe Launch on the Schroon River is the first time the bug has been found in the Adirondacks.  “We are still investigating the extent of the infestation. One of the things about the infestation was that it was initially found because of what we call blonding of the ash trees. That’s where the woodpeckers go after the ash borer as it emerges from the tree and it actually knocks the bark off of the side of the tree so it gives the tree a blonde appearance. And that’s usually indicative of the ash borer being present within those trees for a number of years.”

The Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program, or APIPP, is the umbrella management program for all invasive species impacting the Adirondack region.  Manager Tammara Van Ryn says the next step is surveying trees in the area.  “You can see there are some ash trees around there that are stressed. Those have not been tested to determine if they have the larvae in them. And so the next step is that the DEC and the Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program will be going out and doing a survey to figure out how extensive it is. But usually with Emerald Ash Borer by the time you’re seeing the damage it’s not one tree that’s infected. This is probably more than one tree and probably affecting a region around that. How big a region we don’t know yet.”

The DEC says about 7 percent of all trees in the state are ash with a lesser percentage in the Adirondacks. Perry says that’s because the Adirondacks are an older forest and ash tend to get pushed out by the more prevalent shade-tolerant trees.  “We’ve known that for some time in the Adirondacks that there is not a huge component of ash. Therefore it is not surprising for us to see that the Adirondack region is one of the last areas to be invaded by the Emerald Ash Borer.”
 
Van Ryn said APIPP had hoped to be able to keep the Emerald Ash Borer at bay from the Adirondacks.  “There may not be a high percentage of ash trees but in the sites where they grow they can be quite prevalent. They tend to be in our lower elevation areas or along our river corridors. So for those sites that do have ash the Emerald Ash Borer does have the potential to basically decimate the ash trees in those locations.”

APIPP’s Van Ryn says the Emerald Ash Borer doesn’t tend to migrate very far on its own.  “They really like to be aided by humans. So the way they move most commonly is in firewood. And so the Don’t Move Firewood campaign is still critically important and especially now that we see that infestation in Warren County. I mean the last thing that we want to have happen is someone who’s along the Schroon River who gets some firewood locally there and brings that firewood someplace else and brings Emerald Ash Borer with them.”

The DEC says adult Emerald Ash Borer beetles are between 3/8 to 5/8 inches long with metallic green wing covers and a coppery red or purple abdomen.  

 

Tags: 
emerald ash borer
EAB
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation
DEC
APIPP
Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program
Invasives
invasive

Related Content

Adirondack Park Invasive Expert Discusses Native And Invasive Lookalikes

By Jul 8, 2019
White Spotted Pine Sawyer
Pat Bradley/WAMC

This is Invasive Species Awareness week in New York.  Coordinated through regional PRISMs — Partnerships for Regional Invasive Species Management — this year’s theme is “Early Detection: Explore, Observe, Report.” Recently, WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley sent a picture of an insect to Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program Director Brendan Quirion asking him if it was an invasive beetle.  It wasn’t. Quirion says a number of invasive species are near twins to native species — and that can make detection challenging.

NY Invasive Species Transport Law Extended One Year

By Jun 18, 2019
Stop the Invasion logo
Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program

The New York state legislature has been working to address a number of bills as the session winds to a close this week. Lawmakers recently passed a measure to extend an invasive species law. Advocates were hoping the measure would be made permanent, but say the year extension will give them time to craft a stronger law.

Invasive Species Awareness Efforts Heighten As Summer Season Starts

By Jul 6, 2018
Stop the Invasion logo
Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program

New York’s annual Invasive Species Awareness Week begins on Sunday. This year, the focus is on what individuals can do to stop the spread of the plants and animals.

DEC Releases Draft Statewide Invasives Management Plan

By Apr 26, 2018
Draft plan cover page
courtesy NYS DEC

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued its draft invasive management plan. It includes eight objectives and new strategies to prevent or manage aquatic and terrestrial threats to the ecosystem.

Albany Faces New Foe: Emerald Ash Borer

By Aug 17, 2015
wisconsin.gov

The battle against the emerald ash borer, an invasive pest that has decimated thousands of tree across America, has moved to the city of Albany, where officials are scrambling to mount a counteroffensive.

City Council Presented With Plan For Emerald Ash Borer

By Jul 27, 2018
Emerald Ash Borer
courtesy NYS DEC

The City Council in Montpelier, Vermont, says it has an emergency action plan to identify and combat the invasive emerald ash borer recently detected in the capital city.

Emerald Ash Borer Found in Connecticut

By Jul 20, 2012
Emerald Ash Borer
courtesy NYS DEC

Connecticut officials say a beetle that has killed tens of millions of ash trees in the U.S. has been found in the state for the first time.

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said Friday that the emerald ash borer was found in Prospect on Monday by experiment station staff members. The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the identification.

State officials also suspect an infestation in Naugatuck State Forest, but that hasn't been confirmed.

Invasive Emerald Ash Borer Beetle Found In Montpelier

By Jun 27, 2018
Emerald Ash Borer
courtesy NYS DEC

The invasive and destructive emerald ash borer has spread to Vermont's capital city and officials say people should prepare for most of Montpelier's ash trees dying.

Invasive Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed For First Time In Vermont

By Mar 1, 2018
Emerald Ash Borer
courtesy NYS DEC

This week, the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources announced that the invasive Emerald Ash Borer has been confirmed in the state.  Officials are not surprised by the discovery, but they are disappointed.

Invasive Emerald Ash Borer Found In Another Vermont Location

By Aug 2, 2018
Emerald Ash Borer
wikipedia commons

Officials say the invasive emerald ash borer has been found in the southern Vermont town of Stamford.

Invasive Emerald Ash Borer Found in Berkshires

By Sep 12, 2012
Emerald Ash Borer
NYS DEC

In the Berkshire County town of Dalton, state officials announced the first confirmed detection of an invasive insect in Massachusetts. WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief Lucas Willard reports...

Officials with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation and the state Department of Agricultural Resources announced in Dalton that the Emerald ash borer has been detected in the Commonwealth. DCR Commissioner Ed Lambert…

Schumer: Protect Funding To Fight Emerald Ash Borer

By Sep 17, 2015
Emerald Ash Borer
NYS DEC

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer is sounding the alarm: federal funding that is supposed to be used to stop the spread of invasive species and pests like the emerald ash borer often has to be redirected to pay for fighting wildfire emergencies due to budget restraints.