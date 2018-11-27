Related Program: 
The Roundtable

An Illustrated History Of The New England Patriots

By 38 minutes ago

  The New England Patriots have become a dynasty, though it didn’t begin that way. Love them or hate them, Pats have captured this country’s attention like no other franchise. From two award-winning authors, this is the first complete story of a legendary team and its five championship trophies.

In "The Pats: An Illustrated History of the New England Patriots", Glenn Stout and Richard A. Johnson tell the history in full and in colorful detail, along with essays by Richard Johnson, Upton Bell, Leigh Montville, Howard Bryant, Ron Borges, Lesley Visser, and George Plimpton.

Richard Johnson is the author of "New England Patriots: Yesterday and Today." He is also the curator of the Sports Museum of New England. A native of Worcester, he currently lives in Braintree.

Tags: 
New England Patriots
nfl
football
the patriots
sports
glenn stout
richard a. johnson
Tom Brady
Bill Belichick
robert kraft

Related Content

Patriots Broadcaster Gil Santos Dies On 80th Birthday

By Apr 20, 2018
WikiMedia Commons

Gil Santos, the New England Patriots' longtime radio voice, died Thursday on his 80th birthday and 57th wedding anniversary.

Soldiers First: Duty, Honor, Country, and Football at West Point

By Sep 6, 2012

We welcome bestselling author and award-winning sports reporter, Joe Drape, and speak with him about his latest book, Soldiers First: Duty, Honor, Country, and Football at West Point.

Gregg Easterbrook On Football's Impact on America

By Oct 11, 2013

    In The King of Sports: Football's Impact on America, Gregg Easterbrook, author of the wildly popular ESPN.com column Tuesday Morning Quarterback takes on football's place in American society.

In the book, he tells the full story of how football became so deeply ingrained in American culture. Both good and bad, he examines its impact on American society at all levels of the game.

"Beautifully Unique Sparkleponies" by Chris Kluwe

By Aug 26, 2013

    Joe Donahue speaks with Chris Kluwe (author, gamer, nerd - and football player) about his book, Beautifully Unique Sparkleponies: On Myths, Morons, Free Speech, Football, and Assorted Absurdities.