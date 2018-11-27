The New England Patriots have become a dynasty, though it didn’t begin that way. Love them or hate them, Pats have captured this country’s attention like no other franchise. From two award-winning authors, this is the first complete story of a legendary team and its five championship trophies.

In "The Pats: An Illustrated History of the New England Patriots", Glenn Stout and Richard A. Johnson tell the history in full and in colorful detail, along with essays by Richard Johnson, Upton Bell, Leigh Montville, Howard Bryant, Ron Borges, Lesley Visser, and George Plimpton.

Richard Johnson is the author of "New England Patriots: Yesterday and Today." He is also the curator of the Sports Museum of New England. A native of Worcester, he currently lives in Braintree.