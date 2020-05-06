 "Hyper Education" By Pawan Dhingra | WAMC
"Hyper Education" By Pawan Dhingra

Pawan Dhingra is Professor of American Studies at Amherst College. He is the author of many books, including "Life Behind the Lobby: Indian American Motel Owners and the American Dream." His work has been featured in the Boston Globe, the Washington Post, The New York Times, Salon, the PBS News Hour, and the documentary, "Breaking the Bee."

In "Hyper Education," he uncovers the growing world of high-achievement education and the after-school learning centers, spelling bees, and math competitions that it has spawned.

Tags: 
education
children
parenting
after school programs
teaching
pawan dhingra
hyper education
kids
activities
spelling bee
competition
future

