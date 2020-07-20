Hyde Park Deputy Superintendent Discusses Reopening

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says that in early August he’ll announce details about K-12 schools reopening, whether students will return in-person and what this will require. The majority of students finished the last three months or so of the second half of their school year online after the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with Deputy Superintendent of the Hyde Park Central School District Aviva Kafka about her district’s plans and needs.

The New York State Education Department released guidance July 16 to help school districts as they plan to reopen, whether that occurs in-person, remotely or a combination of the two. The guidelines build on the Framework of Guidance the Department presented to the Board of Regents a few days earlier.

Aviva Kafka is incoming superintendent of the Hyde Park Central School District in Dutchess County. New York U.S. Senator Charles Schumer visited her district’s FDR High School Thursday pushing legislation to ensure educators get the funding they need to open schools safely this fall.