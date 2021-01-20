 Hudson Valley Teachers Are Presidential Award Finalists | WAMC

Hudson Valley Teachers Are Presidential Award Finalists

By Allison Dunne 1 minute ago
  • NYS Congratulates 2020 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching Finalists
    NYS Congratulates 2020 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching Finalists
    Courtesy of the NYS Education Department

Finalists have been selected for the presidential awards for excellence in teaching math and science. And the two from New York teach in the Hudson Valley.

Two New York State mathematics teachers are state-level finalists for the 2020 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching at the elementary level, grades K-6. This includes computer science. The two finalists from New York are Millbrook Central School District math teacher Leslie Anson, who teaches 6th and 7th grade in the Dutchess County district. The second finalist is Lynda Brennan, a math specialist for grades K-5 at Richard P. Connor Elementary School in the Suffern Central School District in Rockland County. Teachers who are selected as awardees receive a $10,000 grant from the National Science Foundation and a Presidential certificate.

