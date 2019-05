The mission of the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, New York is to preserve and interpret the history of the Hudson River, its tributaries, its industries and its communities. They work closely with other organizations such as Clearwater, Riverkeeper, DEC and Scenic Hudson.

This year marks the museum’s 40th anniversary. Lisa Cline is the Executive Director of the Hudson River Maritime Museum and she joins us along with Ellie Burhans, the museum’s Development and Communications Manager.