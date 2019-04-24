Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Hudson Hall Presents Nora Burns' "David's Friend"

By 2 minutes ago
  • photo of Nora Burns performing
    Eric McNatt (the projected image is by Patrick McMullan)

On Saturday, April 27 Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York will present Nora Burns in a performance of her one-woman show "David's Friend," written and performed by Nora Burns with direction by Adrienne Truscott, dramaturgy by Lucy Sexton, and visual collaboration by Len Whitney, and featuring Billy Hough.

The show is about a crazy friendship in 1980s New York City. The one-woman show is a comic odyssey about cruising, disco, drag queens, strippers, sex, love, loss, and AIDS, told with music, videos, costumes, characters, tall tales and torrid truths.

DAVID'S FRIEND TEASER 2017 from Carmine Covelli on Vimeo.

Tags: 
nora burns
Hudson Hall
one woman show
theater
memoir
play
disco
dance
music
new york city
lgbtq
hiv/aids
aids
death
grief
tribute
comedy
joe's pub

Related Content

Storyhorse Documentary Theater Presents "The Face Of It" At Hudson Hall

By Nov 1, 2018
Mary Stuart Masterson, Joe Donahue, Jeremy Davidson

Storyhorse Documentary Theater is a documentary theater project based in the Hudson Valley founded by Mary Stuart Masterson and Jeremy Davidson, stories are inspired by transcribed conversations with the people in local communities, historical documents, and other primary sources, focusing on the social, political, environmental and medical issues we face. The stories are brought to life by actors in multimedia staged readings.

"The Face of It," a new series of three one-act documentary plays: “The Call of the Sasquatch," "The Weight," and "In Her Shoes" will be performed November 9-11 at Hudson Hall.

Mary Stuart Masterson and Jeremy Davidson join us.

Brooklyn Raga Massive Perform Live Score To "Fantastic Planet" At Hudson Hall 11/3

By Oct 30, 2018
Still from the film "Fantastic Planet"

  Brooklyn Raga Massive is an artist collective dedicated to creating cross-cultural understanding through the lens of Indian classical and Raga inspired music. It is comprised of forward thinking musicians rooted in both traditional Indian and South Asian classical music, as well as cross-cultural Raga inspired music.

This Saturday, November 3, Brooklyn Raga Massive will be a Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York playing a live film score to the 1973 animated sci-fi classic “Fantastic Planet.”

Neel Murgai, Eric Fraser, and David Ellenbogen from Brooklyn Raga Massive joined us to tell us more.

Benjamin Walker In Roundabout Theatre Company's Revival Of Arthur Miller's "All My Sons"

By Apr 5, 2019
Benjamin Walker

Last night, a new revival of the Arthur Miller classic, “All My Sons,” began previews at the American Airlines Theatre on 42nd Street in New York City. Roundabout Theatre Company’s production of the story of The Kellers, a family finding their way in a post-war world and burdened by wartime secrets, is directed by three time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien and stars Tracy Letts and Annette Bening as Joe and Kate Keller.

Benjamin Walker returns to Broadway - and to Roundabout - to play their son, Chris Keller. A sample of Walker’s other stage credits includes Patrick Bateman in the musical “American Psycho” and the title character in “Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson.” He played Brick in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” and was in Inherit the Wind and Roundabout’s “Les Liaisons Dangereuses.”

"The Great Believers" By Rebecca Makkai

By Jul 9, 2018
Book Cover - The Great Believers

Rebecca Makkai is the author of "The Borrower," "The Hundred-Year House," which won the Novel of the Year Award from the Chicago Writers Association, and "Music for Wartime." Her work has appeared in The Best American Short Stories, Harper's, and Tin House, among others.

In her new book, "The Great Believers," it's 1985, Yale Tishman, the development director for an art gallery in Chicago, is about to pull off an amazing coup, bringing in an extraordinary collection of 1920s paintings as a gift to the gallery. Yet as his career begins to flourish, the carnage of the AIDS epidemic grows around him. Thirty years later, Fiona is in Paris tracking down her estranged daughter who disappeared into a cult. While staying with an old friend, a famous photographer who documented the Chicago crisis, she finds herself finally grappling with the devastating ways AIDS affected her life and her relationship with her daughter. 