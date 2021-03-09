 How White House Chief Of Staff Ron Lain's Track Record Helps The Biden Administration | WAMC
Related Programs: 
All Things Considered
All Things Considered on WAMC HD2

How White House Chief Of Staff Ron Lain's Track Record Helps The Biden Administration

By 1 hour ago

From the Florida recount to overseeing the U.S. response to the Ebola pandemic, Ron Klain is bringing a battle-tested resume to bear as he navigates Biden's ambitious agenda as his chief of staff.