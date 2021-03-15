 How Watching Sports Makes Us Happier, Healthier, And More Understanding | WAMC
How Watching Sports Makes Us Happier, Healthier, And More Understanding

Knee-deep into March Madness – we are going to talk about life as a sports fan. Do you spend weekends obsessing over your team’s wins and losses? Do you constantly check your fantasy basketball scores and buy jerseys of your favorite players?

Why do we care so much about sports, and how does being a fan effect our lives? In his new book, "Fans: How Watching Sports Makes Us Happier, Healthier, and More Understanding," award-winning journalist Larry Olmsted, makes the case that the more you identify with a sports team, the better your social, psychological, and physical health, the more meaningful your relationships, and the better connected and happier you are.

Using brand new research and exclusive interviews with fans and experts around the world, Olmsted presents a game-changing look into why being a fan is good for us both as individuals and as a society.

