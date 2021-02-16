Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 How A Project To Get Humans To Mars Could Solve The Rural Internet Problem By Davis Condos • 1 hour ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on February 16, 2021 4:57 pm Parts of rural America still lack access to broadband internet. But new satellite internet technology, developed by Elon Musk's companies, may change the game for rural residents. ShareTweetEmail