How Joe Biden Barely Won The Presidency

Almost no one thought Joe Biden could make it back to the White House: not Donald Trump, not the two dozen Democratic rivals who sought to take down a weak front-runner, not the mega-donors and key endorsers who feared he could not beat Bernie Sanders, not even Barack Obama.

The story of Biden’s victory in the 2020 election is the story of a Democratic Party at odds with itself, torn between the single-minded goal of removing Donald Trump and the push for a bold progressive agenda that threatened to alienate as many voters as it drew.

In "Lucky," New York Times bestselling authors Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes use their unparalleled access to key players inside the Democratic and Republican campaigns to unfold how Biden’s nail-biting run for the presidency vexed his own party as much as it did Trump.

Jonathan Allen is a senior political analyst with NBC News digital. Amie Parnes is a senior correspondent for The Hill newspaper in Washington, where she covers the Biden White House and national politics.