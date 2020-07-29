 In House Run, Morse Backs Critics Of Housatonic Cleanup Plan | WAMC
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

In House Run, Morse Backs Critics Of Housatonic Cleanup Plan

By 52 minutes ago
  • A white man in a suit stands in front of microphones
    Holyoke Mayor and congressional candidate Alex Morse.
    WAMC

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse, who is challenging Congressman Richard Neal in the Democratic primary in the 1st Massachusetts House district, spoke in Berkshire County Tuesday. Morse is opposing a cleanup plan mediated between communities along the Housatonic River and General Electric by the EPA. The plan, announced in February, will be the latest cleanup effort on the waterway and a 13-year, multimillion dollar undertaking. GE dumped chemicals into the river for decades from a Pittsfield plant in the mid-20th century. Neal supports the plan. Morse tells WAMC why he’s joining locals in protesting the creation of a new landfill for hazardous chemicals in the county.

The Neal campaign responded in a statement to WAMC : “This was an agreement negotiated by local town officials over many years, so it’s ridiculous that Alex Morse is chasing a headline by telling local electeds what to do now. If Alex spent more time doing his day job then the state wouldn’t have taken over Holyoke Public Schools -- something he is actually directly responsible for, despite his efforts to pass the buck."

Tags: 
housatonic river

Related Content

EPA To Open Public Comment Period On Housatonic Cleanup Plan

By Jul 13, 2020
The Environmental Protection Agency logo
The Environmental Protection Agency

The Environmental Protection Agency is soliciting public feedback on modifications to its landmark plan to clean up the Housatonic River in Berkshire County.

EPA Unveils New Housatonic Cleanup Plan For Berkshire County

By Feb 10, 2020
A man and a boy hold signs in a meeting room
Josh Landes / WAMC

Reaction is mixed today after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced an agreement to carry out a new cleanup of the polluted Housatonic River.

On Earth Day, Division Among Berkshire County Environmental Groups Over Housatonic Plan

By Apr 22, 2020
A man and a boy hold signs in a meeting room
Josh Landes / WAMC

The 50th anniversary Earth Day in Berkshire County came as local environmental groups find themselves on opposite sides of a plan to continue a long-delayed cleanup of the Housatonic River.

Tyer Explains Decision To Join Rest Of River Cleanup Deal

By Mar 10, 2020
Mayor Linda Tyer holds a "Tyer For Mayor" sign in front of a brick wall
Josh Landes / WAMC

On Thursday, Pittsfield, Massachusetts held a chaotic public meeting about the controversial new EPA mediated Rest Of River cleanup plan for the Housatonic River. The plan has attracted vocal opposition from some county residents, largely in response to the creation of a new toxic waste dump in Lee. For some Pittsfielders at the meeting, the plan stirred up painful feelings of betrayal from the city’s long history of pollution by General Electric. Mayor Linda Tyer spoke with WAMC that night about why she chose to sign on to the agreement.

EPA Rest Of River Plan Receives Rocky Reception In Pittsfield

By Mar 6, 2020
People hold colorful signs while sitting in rows of auditorium seats
Josh Landes / WAMC

Last night, a meeting in Pittsfield about the Environmental Protection Agency-mediated Rest Of River agreement for the cleanup of the Housatonic River devolved into chaos.