 Hospital Network Reveals Cause Of 2020 Cyberattack
Hospital Network Reveals Cause Of 2020 Cyberattack

By 1 hour ago
  • UVM Medical Center main entrance
    UVM Medical Center is the largest hospital in the UVM Health Network
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

A University of Vermont Health Network official says a cyberattack that crippled its computer systems last fall costing an estimated $50 million, mostly in lost revenue, happened after an employee opened a personal email on a company laptop while on vacation.

The hospital’s chief medical information officer Doug Gentile says the email was from a legitimate local business that had been hacked and contained an attachment that had the malware.

He says at the time UVM had blocked access to personal email for anyone on the corporate network but had not yet extended that to computers off the network. He says they have made a lot changes since the attack.

