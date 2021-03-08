 Hospital Network Reports First Quarter Losses | WAMC
Hospital Network Reports First Quarter Losses

  • UVM Medical Center main entrance
    UVM Medical Center is part of the UVM Health Network
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

Nearly one year after diagnosing its first COVID-19 patient, the UVM Health Network is reporting a budget shortfall.


The health network that serves part of Vermont and northern New York is reporting a $21.3 million loss in the current fiscal year, which began October 1, 2020.  The first quarter losses occurred despite receiving $39.1 million in CARES Act funding and implementing more than $52 million in cost-saving measures.

Hospital officials say expected additional federal funding should stem some of the losses. The UVM Health Network ended the 2020 fiscal year with a $16.3 million deficit. Hospital officials say the losses are due in part to fewer patient visits during the pandemic.

