Horticultural How-To And Woo-Woo With Margaret Roach

For Margaret Roach, gardening is more than a hobby, it’s a calling. Her unique approach, which she refers to as “horticultural how-to and woo-woo,” is a blend of vital information you need to memorize and intuitive steps you must simply feel and surrender to.

In her new book, "A Way to Garden," Roach imparts decades of garden wisdom on seasonal gardening, ornamental plants, vegetable gardening, design, gardening for wildlife, organic practices, and much more. She also challenges gardeners to think beyond their garden borders and to consider the ways gardening can enrich the world.

On May 2 at 6 p.m., she will be part of the Oblong Books lecture series and book signing at the White Hart Inn, Salisbury, Connecticut. She will have an open house at her garden in Copake, New York on May 11.