Holyoke's Morse To Become Provincetown Town Manager

Holyoke Mayor and former Congressional candidate Alex Morse has been named town manager of Provincetown, Massachusetts. Morse confirmed the appointment in a tweet Thursday night.
I can think of no better place to continue my service than in the special place that is Provincetown. I'm honored by the trust placed in me by the 5 members of the Provincetown Select Board this evening. https://t.co/aCwE6qk5O0
— Alex Morse (@AlexBMorse) February 26, 2021
Masslive.com reports the Provincetown Select Board tapped Morse in a unanimous vote over two other candidates, but an official salary and start date have not been determined. Morse, a Democrat, has been mayor of Holyoke for 10 years, and recently announced he would not seek reelection. He unsuccessfully ran against Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal last year.
When he announced he wouldn’t seek another mayoral term late last year, Morse told WAMC it was time for the city to embrace new leadership.