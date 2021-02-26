 Holyoke's Morse To Become Provincetown Town Manager | WAMC

Holyoke's Morse To Become Provincetown Town Manager

Holyoke Mayor and former Congressional candidate Alex Morse has been named town manager of Provincetown, Massachusetts. Morse confirmed the appointment in a tweet Thursday night.

Masslive.com reports the Provincetown Select Board tapped Morse in a unanimous vote over two other candidates, but an official salary and start date have not been determined. Morse, a Democrat, has been mayor of Holyoke for 10 years, and recently announced he would not seek reelection. He unsuccessfully ran against Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal last year.

When he announced he wouldn’t seek another mayoral term late last year, Morse told WAMC it was time for the city to embrace new leadership.

Tags: 
Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse

Related Content

Holyoke's Alex Morse Says Being Mayor Of His Hometown Is 'Honor Of My Lifetime'

By Dec 1, 2020
A white man in a fleece sits in front of a microphone
Josh Landes / WAMC

Alex Morse will not run for another term as mayor of Holyoke, Massachusetts next year.

With Alex Morse Out, Speculation Begins On Who Will Run For Holyoke Mayor In 2021

By Dec 1, 2020
Gothic Revival building with clock tower
wikipedia

The winds of political change are blowing through Holyoke, Massachusetts. Mayor Alex Morse announced today that he will not be a candidate for reelection in 2021.

In Office Since 2012, Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse Will Not Seek Another Term

By Ian Pickus Dec 1, 2020
Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse stands in front of microphones
WAMC

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse will not seek another term next year. Morse made the announcement in an email to supporters Tuesday, saying he never planned to serve more than 10 years. In 2012, Morse became the youngest chief executive in the history of the old impoverished mill city at age 22. The openly gay Brown University graduate lost to Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal of the 1st House district in a bruising Democratic primary this year.

Continuing Call For Change, Morse Concedes Progressive Primary Bid In Holyoke

By Sep 2, 2020
A man stands at a podium facing bright lights, cameras, and a crowd
Josh Landes / WAMC

Holyoke, Massachusetts Mayor Alex Morse was back in the Paper City last night to concede after his bid to unseat Congressman Richard Neal in the 1st House district fell short. WAMC was there.