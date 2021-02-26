Holyoke's Morse To Become Provincetown Town Manager

Holyoke Mayor and former Congressional candidate Alex Morse has been named town manager of Provincetown, Massachusetts. Morse confirmed the appointment in a tweet Thursday night.

Masslive.com reports the Provincetown Select Board tapped Morse in a unanimous vote over two other candidates, but an official salary and start date have not been determined. Morse, a Democrat, has been mayor of Holyoke for 10 years, and recently announced he would not seek reelection. He unsuccessfully ran against Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal last year.

When he announced he wouldn’t seek another mayoral term late last year, Morse told WAMC it was time for the city to embrace new leadership.