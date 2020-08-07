Holyoke Mayor, Congressional Hopeful Alex Morse Admits Sex With College Students

With Democratic primary voters beginning to cast early ballots in the race for the 1st House district in Massachusetts, Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse is admitting he had sexual relationships with college students, following a report by the student newspaper at UMass Amherst. In a statement, Morse acknowledged showing "poor judgment."

The Daily Collegian reported Friday that the College Democrats of Massachusetts cut off contact with Morse, who is challenging Rep. Richard Neal as he seeks a 17th term in Congress.

The newspaper reports the 31-year-old Morse, who is openly gay and serving his fourth term as mayor, "regularly" matched with students as young as 18 on dating apps. The paper also says the College Democrats took issue with Morse meeting students at campaign events, adding them on social media accounts and then messaging them.

According to the paper, the College Democrats also accused Morse of having "sexual contact with college students" at the Five College Consortium and at UMass Amherst, where Morse teaches.

The Morse campaign, in a statement provided to MassLive, responded:

“Growing up gay and closeted in a small city like Holyoke, I struggled with accepting my sexuality, and in high school, I had a hard time finding other openly gay students. As I’ve become more comfortable with myself and my sexuality, like any young, single, openly gay man, I have had consensual adult relationships, including some with college students. I want to be clear — every relationship I’ve had has been consensual, However, I also recognize that I have to be cognizant of my position of power. Navigating life as both a young gay man and an elected official can be difficult, but that doesn’t excuse poor judgment. That’s why I want to sincerely apologize to anyone I have made feel uncomfortable. I am committed to meeting with any person or group, including the College Dems, to answer any questions and address any concerns. I’m sure that my opponent will be eager to twist this into something it’s not to score political points, but I would caution him against indulging in old negative stereotypes about gay men. I will not apologize for living life out of the closet, for going on dates, and having consensual conversations.”

WAMC News has asked the campaign for further details.