Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Hollywood Monsters And The Lost Legacy Of Milicent Patrick

By 7 minutes ago

As a teenager, Mallory O’Meara was thrilled to discover that one of her favorite movies, "Creature from the Black Lagoon," featured a monster designed by a woman, Milicent Patrick. But for someone who should have been hailed as a pioneer in the genre, there was little information available. For, as O’Meara soon discovered, Patrick’s contribution had been claimed by a jealous male colleague, her career had been cut short and she soon after had disappeared from film history. No one even knew if she was still alive. As a young woman working in the horror film industry, O’Meara set out to right the wrong, and in the process discovered the full, fascinating story of an ambitious, artistic woman ahead of her time.

Mallory O'Meara's book is "The Lady from the Black Lagoon: Hollywood Monsters and the Lost Legacy of Milicent Patrick."

Tags: 
mallory o'meara
movie
black lagoon
monster
biography
milicent patrick
creative
hollywood
hollywood monster
woman
animation
Designer
disney
pioneer
artist

Related Content

Eric William Morris In "King Kong" On Broadway

By Dec 12, 2018
kingkongbroadway.com

A new musical adaptation of “King Kong.” Kong opened at The Broadway Theater on November 8, directed by Drew McOnie, with a book by Jack Thorne and music by Marius de Vries and Eddie Perfect.

Eric William Morris plays fast-talking filmmaker Carl Denham - the man responsible for moving the giant ape from Skull Island to New York City so he can capitalize on the spectacle of Kong’s size.

Morris made his Broadway debut in “Coram Boy” and played “Skye” in “Mamma Mia!.” He’s also appeared often in film and on television and is a Company Member of ANIMUS.

"The Untold Story of Champ: A Social History of America's Loch Ness Monster"

By Jan 29, 2013

Sociologist Robert Bartholomew joins us to talk about his work which takes journalists to task for sloppy reporting and criticizes local tourist bureaus for their singular focus on Champ Dollars.

His book, The Untold Story of Champ: A Social History of America's Loch Ness Monster (Excelsior Editions) presents the most complete history of Champ from Native American lore to the modern-day monster hunters.

Toggling Between The Intimate And The Epic With "Beetlejuice" Director Alex Timbers

By Apr 25, 2019
Beetlejuice musical artwork and photograph of director Alex Timbers
Photo of Timbers: Morris Mac Matzen/Stage Entertainment

Tonight a show about death opens at The Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway. A very funny, extremely wacky, semi-familiar show about death.

Beetlejuice: The Musical,” adapted from the 1988 Tim Burton film, features a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King and music by Eddie Perfect - who is further represented on Broadway this season with “King Kong."

The ghost-with-the-most, played memorably by Michael Keaton, in the film is dusted-off and deaded-up by Alex Brightman. Lydia, a grieving but righteous teen, is artfully inhabited by Sophia Anne Caruso. Kerry Butler and Rob McClure play the recently deceased Barbara and Adam. Adam Dannheisser and Leslie Kritzer play Charles and Delia; the sort-of-crazy sort-of-couple that buys Barbara and Adam’s now-haunted house. It’s a powerful cast, all joyfully mourning and energetically filling David Korins’ memorable-moveable set eight shows a week. Musical Supervision, Orchestrations, and Incidental Music is by Kris Kukul, formerly the Music Director at The Williamstown Theatre Festival, and Connor Gallagher is the choreographer.

Alex Timbers directs. His previous Broadway credits include “Bloody, Bloody Andrew Jackson,” “The Pee-Wee Herman Show,” “Peter and the Star-Catcher,” “Rocky,” and “Oh, Hello.” He directed the stand-up special “John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City.” Some of his off-Broadway productions are “Gutenberg! The Musical!,” “Here Lies Love,” “The Robber Bridegroom.” He is the co-creator of the Amazon series “Mozart in the Jungle.” His next directorial project is the stage adaptation of “Moulin Rouge” which begins previews at the Hirschfeld Theatre in June.

The Life Of Kenneth Grahame

By Mar 13, 2019
Book cover for "The Man in the Willows"

During his regular days in London, Kenneth Grahame sat behind a mahogany desk as Secretary of the Bank of England; on weekends he retired to the house in the country that he shared with his fanciful wife, Elspeth, and their fragile son, Alistair, and took lengthy walks along the Thames in Berkshire.

The result of these pastoral wanderings was his masterful creation of "The Wind in the Willows," the enduring classic of children's literature; a cautionary tale for adult readers; a warning of the fragility of the English countryside; and an expression of fear at threatened social changes that, in the aftermath of the World War I, became a reality.

"The Man in the Willows: The Life of Kenneth Grahame" is by Matthew Dennison; the author of several critically acclaimed works of non-fiction, including "Over the Hills and Far Away: The Life of Beatrix Potter."

"Being John Lennon: A Restless Life" By Ray Connolly

By Dec 7, 2018
Book Cover - Being John Lennon

Ray Connolly has published a number of books, including "Being Elvis." He also directed the television documentary "James Dean: The First American Teenager" and worked with record producer Sir George Martin on the BBC television series "The Rhythm of Life." His new book is "Being John Lennon: A Restless Life."

"Being John Lennon" is not about the whitewashed Prince of Peace of Imagine legend, because that was only a small part of him. The John Lennon depicted in the book is a much more kaleidoscopic figure, sometimes almost a collision of different characters.