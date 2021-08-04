"Holdout" By Jeffrey Kluger

Interest in space -- our last great frontier -- has never been higher, and there’s one journalist who has had a front seat to interstellar exploration for the past four decades. Jeffrey Kluger is a legendary science journalist who became a household name when his bestselling book "Apollo 13" went on to become a now classic, Academy Award-winning film starring Tom Hanks.

Over his career, Kluger has authored award-winning journalism at TIME, while also penning other critically acclaimed nonfiction books and snagging an Emmy nomination for the brilliant web series, "A Year in Space." Now, he shares his first adult novel, a complex, edge-of-your-seat space thriller: "Holdout."