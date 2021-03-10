Hochul Discusses Budget And Pandemic Relief During Virtual Chamber Meeting

The North Country Chamber is hosting a series of virtual conversations with New York’s legislative leaders. Wednesday afternoon Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul discussed the state budget and the latest federal COVID relief package.

The North Country Chamber had invited the Lieutenant Governor to discuss budget and economic issues including cross-border concerns and the vaccine rollout. In the midst of the meeting, Democrat Kathy Hochul noted that the U.S. House had just passed the latest pandemic relief package and said it was good news for the pending state budget.

“If it had ended up that we did not get the assistance we needed we would have had a huge hole and that would have thwarted a lot of our other economic development projects," Hochul said.



The event did not include open question and answer session and there was no mention of the multiple controversies surrounding Governor Andrew Cuomo.