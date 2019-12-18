Hillary, Chelsea Clinton Bring Book Tour To Pace University

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton will be at Pace University in Westchester County Wednesday evening for the final stop of their book tour.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her daughter will be on Pace’s Pleasantville campus to discuss their new book “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.” The book looks at the lives of women in history who have made a difference, ranging from social activists and political figures to writers and Olympians. Among those highlighted in the book are Eleanor Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart, Harriet Tubman and Billie Jean King. Actor and singer Vanessa Williams, a Westchester County resident, will moderate the conversation that begins at 7 p.m.