"Heroines Of Abstract Expressionism" At The Fenimore Art Museum

  • September Twenty-third, 1980, Lee Krasner, ink, crayon and collage on lithographic paper, Richard P. Friedman and Cindy Lou Wakefield Collection (abstract art, mostly golden yellow, some red and blue crayon lines))
    September Twenty-third, 1980, Lee Krasner, ink, crayon and collage on lithographic paper, Richard P. Friedman and Cindy Lou Wakefield Collection

Overcoming obstacles such as sexism and discrimination by male artists, art critics, and art dealers, a group of fearless women including Lee Krasner, Elaine de Kooning, and Joan Mitchell made careers for themselves by embracing avant-garde painting.

"Heroines of Abstract Expressionism," now open at Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown, New York offers visitors a special glimpse of a one-of-a-kind private collection of paintings, works on paper, and sculpture by women artists who pioneered Abstract Expressionism in the United States during the 1940s and 1950s.

Organized by the Fenimore, this major exhibition consists of over 30 works from the Richard P. Friedman and Cindy Lou Wakefield collection featuring objects that are both visually mesmerizing and technically complex. Richard Friedman joins us this morning along with Fenimore Director of Exhibitions, Chris Rossi.

